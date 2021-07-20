Nickelodeon to Develop First-Ever Baby Shark Original Animated Movie

Nickelodeon’s fin-credible world of Baby Shark is getting bigger with the development of a brand-new original animated movie and season two pickup of its TV series--further expanding one of the most popular properties in the world. The as-yet-untitled movie will be co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the beloved children’s brand Pinkfong. The news of the movie comes as Nick orders a second season of its hit animated preschool series based on the global hit Pinkfong Baby Shark, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, which was just nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of “Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Animated Program” and currently ranks as the number-two show with Kids 2-5 for 2Q21 across all TV, only behind PAW Patrol.

Said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation: “Baby Shark is an example of how we’ve been successful in bringing beloved properties that kids love from other platforms to Nickelodeon and opening up a whole new world of adventures. As home to the biggest franchises kids love, we’re continuing to grow their footprint by introducing brand-new characters and storylines, and creating original content in every format for fans everywhere.”

Season two of Baby Shark’s Big Show! (26 half-hour episodes)will be packed to the gills with off-the-hook adventures and catchy songs as Baby Shark and William dive deeper into the diverse underwater world of Carnivore Cove with their friends and family. They’ll explore jaw-dropping new locations while making fresh friends and big waves, all in the sharky spirit of fin-clusivity. New episodes of Baby Shark’s Big Show! will air regularly throughout the summer on Fridays at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Internationally, Baby Shark’s Big Show! will continue airing across Nickelodeon branded channels and platforms through the remainder of the year.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! features a swim-sational lineup of voice actors: Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black), as Baby Shark; Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), as William; Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), as Mommy Shark; Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears), as Daddy Shark; Debra Wilson (MADtv), as Grandma Shark; and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld), as Grandpa Shark.

Pinkfong Baby Shark launched on YouTube in November 2015 and took the world by storm, amassing 8.9 billion views and becoming the most-watched video in the platform’s history. With music, characters, story and dance all combined together, the song certified RIAA Diamond and 11x platinum single for selling over 11 million units in the U.S., and spawned a viral phenomenon #BabySharkChallenge, generating over one million cover videos around the globe.

ViacomCBS is working with SmartStudy/Pinkfong to extend the reach of the franchise globally, through original programming including Baby Shark’s Big Show! and consumer products across a wide range of categories including apparel, home, food & beverage, health & beauty, social expressions and toy. ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) manages consumer products licensing worldwide, excluding China, Korea and Southeast Asia, for the Pinkfong Baby Shark property. New Baby Sharkproducts are currently available on Amazon and will be rolling out across all retailers in the U.S. next month, as well as internationally beginning this fall.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele (Breadwinners) and Tommy Sica (Breadwinners), with Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls) serving as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool.

About SmartStudy

SmartStudy is a global entertainment company moving beyond the limits of platforms to create original content across children’s education, games and animation. Through SmartStudy’s beloved children’s brand, Pinkfong, the company produces modern-day songs and stories to provide stimulating, fun, learning experiences to children.

About Pinkfong

Pinkfong is a global entertainment brand that creates award-winning kids’ content for families around the world. Pinkfong has over 5,000 songs and stories within its vast library of children’s content, which can be accessed on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on YouTube and Amazon Video.

For more information, please visit the Pinkfong website, subscribe to its YouTube+channel, or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

