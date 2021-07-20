Everi And JACK Entertainment Launch First Cashless Mobile Wallet In Northeast Ohio Gaming Market

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS and CLEVELAND, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced the launch of JACK Mobile Wallet, a cashless mobile wallet at JACK Entertainment properties powered by Everi's digital CashClub Wallet® technology. Everi and JACK Entertainment have developed a multi-phase implementation strategy for Everi's comprehensive digital wallet solution across JACK Thistledown and JACK Cleveland Casino that will continue to expand functionality of the mobile wallet technology at both properties as each phase obtains Ohio regulatory approval.

JACK Thistledown Racino recently installed the first commercial digital wallet implementation in a Northeast Ohio gaming facility, with an anticipated launch at JACK Cleveland Casino to follow, once approved by regulators. The first phase, which is currently live at JACK Thistledown Racino, includes the cashless funding feature which enables remote enrollment, deposit of funds to the wallet via mobile, kiosk and cage options, along with touchless access to funds at the kiosks via the "Money To Go" ($ToGo) feature. This allows for a seamless integration of digital experiences alongside the original options available to ClubJACK members. The next planned phase of implementation, subject to regulatory approval, will include direct funding of game play at the VLT and slot machines, with additional features to follow, such as food and beverage and retail outlet purchases.

Everi's CashClub Wallet is a mobile digital wallet that enables casino operators to offer their guests the option of cashless and contactless funding of electronic game play across the casino floor. Everi empowers casino operators to successfully deliver on all aspects of the emerging mobile ecosystem, including funding at the gaming device, payments at point of sale, or funding for sports betting or social gaming – all while providing customers with multiple options to access funds while on the casino floor. The CashClub Wallet technology will be phased in to assist with velocity control for responsible gaming and will be integrated with JACK's loyalty application and back-end system.

"Powered by the industry-leading CashClub Wallet technology, JACK Mobile Wallet fulfills a collective goal of enabling JACK Entertainment's guests the choice of having a cashless, mobile experience," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "Our aim is to enhance the player experience, which we do by bringing customer-centric features to loyalty, payments, and cage and cash operations and by providing continuity to our clients' workflows."

Guests can become a member of ClubJACK for free by registering at any of JACK Entertainment's properties. As part of ClubJACK, guests receive exclusive offers including free play, gift giveaways, special programming, and food and beverage promotions.

"JACK Entertainment looks to lead the industry with unique and innovative amenities and using technology to create a better guest experience when they visit our properties," said Mark Dunkeson, Chief Executive Officer of JACK Entertainment. "The launch of the mobile solution at JACK Thistledown Racino eliminates the need to handle cash on the casino floor, creating a frictionless experience for the customer and providing patrons with new, flexible options to fund their gaming."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About JACK Entertainment LLC

JACK Entertainment LLC is a Cleveland-based urban gaming company which owns and operates the gaming properties JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino, as well as the 800,000 square foot Higbee Building featuring 13 floors of office space. The JACK gaming portfolio includes over 1,400 team members, 14 bars and restaurants, and more than 1.5 million square feet of regional casino entertainment space, including more than 2,600 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 120 table games featuring blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, pai gow, poker and more. Approximately 5 million guests visit JACK properties each year and generate over $500 million in revenue. For more information, visit JACKentertainment.com.

