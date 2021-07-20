Alpha Esports Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% of eDoxa Inc.

eDoxa's AI platform enables Alpha's platforms to promote fair play with new anti-smurfing and anti-cheating technology.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of eDoxa Inc., ("eDoxa"), an esports company specializing in AI based game scoring which helps to level the playing field among gamers of different skill levels, equalizing the opportunity for gamers of any skill level to win prizes in tournaments.

Originally founded in 2019, eDoxa's competitions are built around a leaderboard concept where users play within their ranked queue and the scoring system automatically calculates a match score depending on players' in-game performance. Importantly, eDoxa's fraud and cheating detection technology is proficient at detecting bot accounts and users that abuse gameplay fairness. Ensuring fairness of gameplay is increasingly important to attracting and retaining gamers. Once completed, the Company expects the acquisition of eDoxa to improve its ability to host enhanced gameplay, utilizing eDoxa's fairness-based technology.

"eDoxa has built out strong technological features and their AI Scoring System and Smurf detector features enhancing fair game play are significant features and can add significant value to Alpha," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "Equally important, the pending acquisition of eDoxa is expected to bring to Alpha an experienced team of esports and gaming veterans that will help ensure we are up to date in offering top of the line products and features to our growing userbase. We will continue to be aggressive in our M&A strategy to compliment our current assets and future growth."

"Our mission at eDoxa is to help casual gamers compete fairly at their level, while being rewarded for their in game performances," said Roy El-Khouri, co-founder of eDoxa. "The eDoxa team is excited to be joining the experienced group of esports leaders at Alpha, allowing us to put in motion a high growth plan while increasing the pace of technological development."

The acquisition of eDoxa is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

