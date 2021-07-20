Nordstrom Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer Farrell Redwine

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nordstrom, the leading fashion retailer announced Farrell Redwine as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. She will join the executive team and report to Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom.

Farrell joined Nordstrom in 2016 and has held various leadership roles throughout her tenure, most recently overseeing centers of excellence for the entire employee lifecycle. Prior to Nordstrom, she held global HR leadership roles at several other large corporations, including ExxonMobil and Time Inc. She was recognized by Savoy magazine as one of its 2019 "Most Influential Women in Corporate America," a prestigious list of African American business leaders and executives.

"At Nordstrom, we aim to create an exceptional employee experience so our people can create an exceptional customer experience," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom Inc. "It's both the right thing to do and best for our business. With Farrell's deep experience and leadership, she is uniquely qualified to help us build an innovative, diverse and inclusive workforce and culture."

In this role, Farrell and her team will support more than 55,000 employees at Nordstrom in stores, fulfillment and distribution centers and corporate centers. She will oversee all aspects of human resources including recruitment and succession planning, learning and development, recognition and retention, diversity, and total rewards.

"The heritage of service at Nordstrom is enabled by our people," said Farrell Redwine, chief human resources officer at Nordstrom. "I look forward to supporting Nordstrom's ambitious and exciting future by driving an inclusive culture of belonging, attracting best-in-class talent and creating a meaningful and positive work experience for our people."

With the addition of Redwine to the executive team, five of the company's 13 executive team members are women. Nordstrom is committed to diverse workforce representation across all business areas, and at every level of leadership. Nordstrom believes having a diverse workforce and a culture of inclusion fosters innovation, enables it to better serve customers and strengthens its ability to attract and retain top talent.

