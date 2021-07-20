Nordstrom Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer Farrell Redwine

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nordstrom Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer Farrell Redwine

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 20, 2021

SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nordstrom, the leading fashion retailer announced Farrell Redwine as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. She will join the executive team and report to Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom.

Nordstrom_Farrell_Redwine.jpg

Farrell joined Nordstrom in 2016 and has held various leadership roles throughout her tenure, most recently overseeing centers of excellence for the entire employee lifecycle. Prior to Nordstrom, she held global HR leadership roles at several other large corporations, including ExxonMobil and Time Inc. She was recognized by Savoy magazine as one of its 2019 "Most Influential Women in Corporate America," a prestigious list of African American business leaders and executives.

"At Nordstrom, we aim to create an exceptional employee experience so our people can create an exceptional customer experience," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom Inc. "It's both the right thing to do and best for our business. With Farrell's deep experience and leadership, she is uniquely qualified to help us build an innovative, diverse and inclusive workforce and culture."

In this role, Farrell and her team will support more than 55,000 employees at Nordstrom in stores, fulfillment and distribution centers and corporate centers. She will oversee all aspects of human resources including recruitment and succession planning, learning and development, recognition and retention, diversity, and total rewards.

"The heritage of service at Nordstrom is enabled by our people," said Farrell Redwine, chief human resources officer at Nordstrom. "I look forward to supporting Nordstrom's ambitious and exciting future by driving an inclusive culture of belonging, attracting best-in-class talent and creating a meaningful and positive work experience for our people."

With the addition of Redwine to the executive team, five of the company's 13 executive team members are women. Nordstrom is committed to diverse workforce representation across all business areas, and at every level of leadership. Nordstrom believes having a diverse workforce and a culture of inclusion fosters innovation, enables it to better serve customers and strengthens its ability to attract and retain top talent.

ABOUT NORDSTROM
At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

MEDIA CONTACT
Caroline Mattingly
[email protected]

nordstrom_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF48560&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordstrom-announces-new-chief-human-resources-officer-farrell-redwine-301337374.html

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF48560&Transmission_Id=202107201100PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF48560&DateId=20210720
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment