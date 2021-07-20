NFT Procurement, a division of Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces Live Auction of Three NFTs

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT Procurement, a division of Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL), announces that it is launching its first NFT auction on August 10th, 2021.

The first three auctions are: nftjanisjoplin.com, nftspicegirls.com and nftmarilynmonroe.com. "This is the first auction of many as the company is working on many others to hopefully release at least three per month," said Stephen Brown, CEO.

Shareholders Call: August 6th, 2021

https://zoom.us/j/93402294076?pwd=NFpFV2VRTFRocDlBajNERUxQaGZuQT09

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

