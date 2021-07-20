Logo
Torque Lifestyle Brands Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced that it has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Torque management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Torque is driving performance and through the organic growth of its diverse portfolio of supplements brands as well as growth-by-acquisition of complementary brands and vertical integration opportunities.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Lucas Zimmerman, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise Torque in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Lucas Zimmerman commented: "Torque is a clear emerging leader in the supplements space, building a robust platform company into which it can efficiently roll up smaller brands to maximize gross margins, backoffice synergies and benefit from its influencer marketing program. Their tier-1 distribution relationships with large brick-and-mortar operators like GNC provide nationwide reach into thousands of retailers - providing new channels to push through smaller brands they acquire.

"Management has guided that its American Metabolix brand can do $1.5 million in sales in 2021 alone, with comparable long-term growth opportunities spanning other brands in the Torque family of companies. Torque is well positioned for near-term growth as the Company seeks out additional bolt-on acquisitions that it believes will be accretive in the near-term, such as complementary niche supplements brands or exciting vertical integration opportunities. I believe Torque is well positioned as it works to provide audited financials as part of its march towards attaining fully-reporting, OTCQB-listed status. We find the valuation disconnect at Torque to be a unique opportunity for investors and look forward to sharing this with our network of high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors and family offices," concluded Zimmerman.

"2021 was an important inflection point for Torque with the acquisition of American Metabolix, with extremely positive early growth metrics," said David Lovatt, Chief Executive Officer of Torque Lifestyle Brands. "Revenue from the acquisition has driven strong growth and enabled the continued investment into exciting new growth opportunities in our acquisition pipeline. Our marketing campaigns have proved highly successful, and we are now engaging micro-influencers in key niche areas such as the keto diet, as well as bringing on a public relations agency to expand the reach of our brands.

"We have a well thought out timeline that stresses rapid revenue generation and cross-brand synergies. Torque is a catalyst-rich opportunity in my view, with the potential to add distribution partners and customers in every brand each quarter. We look forward to working closely with Lucas and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues to driving sustained growth, building long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Lovatt.

For more information on Torque, please visit the Company's investor relations website at www.torquelb.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to [email protected] or call Lucas Zimmerman at (949) 259-4987.

About MZ Group
MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory - reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.
Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC: TQLB) is an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market. Leveraging a growth-by-acquisition model and a growing suite of influencers as brand ambassadors, the Company offers a wide array of active lifestyle products through its e-commerce presence and tier-1 U.S. retailer relationships. Torque's growing family of in-house brands include American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.torquelb.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company's CEO. When used herein, the words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'upcoming,' 'plan,' 'target,' 'intend' and 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Torque Lifestyle Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655994/Torque-Lifestyle-Brands-Engages-MZ-Group-to-Lead-Strategic-Investor-Relations-and-Shareholder-Communication-Program

img.ashx?id=655994

