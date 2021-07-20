Play Market Completes Acquisition of Denim Manufacturing Factory

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Play Market Completes Acquisition of Denim Manufacturing Factory

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Play Market Completes Acquisition of Denim Manufacturing Factory

GREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Play Market a subsidiary of Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC PINK:UPIN) today reports that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Guangzhou Fang Ya Denim Co., Ltd. a denim manufacturing factory.

The factory is located within the Guangdong Province a coastal province in South China on the north shore of the South China Sea. Guangdong is a Special Economic Zone designated by the country to attract foreign investment with special tax incentives for companies that export their products.

Along with financial incentives offered by the government, Guangdong offers a large pool of experienced labor and the largest economy of any other province with easy access to shipping. Play Market estimates with its own denim manufacturing facility and controls, along with other potential new avenues of revenue coming online, the company estimates the acquisition will increase volume and the bottom line of between sixteen and eighteen percent.

'The company is pleased that we have finally been able to close this acquisition. The acquisition fits in with our growth plans going forward. With this acquisition our company will now have complete control of its denim manufacturing, scheduling, shipping, and cost controls.' Said Tony Chiu, President.

Mr. Chiu also stated, "The company is seeking another manufacturing facility in China and or Vietnam for the production of other non-denim product lines."

About Universal Power Industry Corporation:

Universal Power Industry Corporation (UPIN) is a diversified holding company that owns, invests and or manages select businesses. Our business objectives cover a wide range of sectors from consumer/industrial products, technology research and development/startups. Please follow us on social media for additional updates at Facebook, Twitter, OTCMarkets or visit our company website UPINholdings.

Statements contained in this release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies, and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Universal Power Industry Corporation
[email protected]

SOURCE: Universal Power Industry Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656258/Play-Market-Completes-Acquisition-of-Denim-Manufacturing-Factory

img.ashx?id=656258

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment