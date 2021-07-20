Recruiter.com Surpasses 30,000 Recruiters in Its On-Demand Network

Empowering Business with Recruiting Technology and On-Demand Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT) (Nasdaq:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, today announced that it has surpassed 30,000 recruiters in its on-demand network.

"With over 200 recruiters currently on assignment with our clients, we have seen rapid adoption of our on-demand model, which gives employers on-tap recruiters when they need help hiring," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "We look forward to continuing to increase our percentage of engaged and on-assignment recruiters as Recruiter.com grows its client base and opens new verticals. Now with over 30,000 recruiters and equipped with powerful artificial intelligence (AI) sourcing tools, we help employers recruit talent faster and better."

Recruiter.com's on-demand recruiting scales from one recruiter to help a small business hire to entire teams to resource enterprise talent acquisition teams. Recruiters join the Recruiter.com platform to access on-demand recruiting assignments, earn money and rewards through fee-based projects, find new full-time recruiting and talent acquisition jobs, and access AI sourcing tools.

Hiring and the job market have been the subjects of intense focus recently. As Evan Sohn commented on air during a recent CNBC Power Lunch segment, it's a candidate's market, with talented candidates in high demand. Recruiter.com's Recruiter on Demand solution provides employers a flexible way to hire faster and fulfill increased demand for talent, proving its success across diverse industries, including technology, pharmaceutical, media, finance, and advertising.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

