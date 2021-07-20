Logo
Wix Wins Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award.

Black_Wix_Logo.jpg

Wix was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers achieve better results through integrations of Google Cloud's platform and Google Workspaces within the Wix platform. The partnership provides Wix users access to Google Cloud's leading business solutions, helping them effectively operate their businesses all from one place.

"Through our partnership with Google Cloud, we are adding essential tools to our platform that help business owners efficiently manage and grow their online presences," said Liron Raz, Director of Corporate Development at Wix. "We are proud to be recognized as the Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Google Cloud to provide our users with advanced tools to optimize their online presence and succeed in today's online landscape."

"We're proud to recognize Wix's growth with Google Cloud and their commitment to helping a growing number of customers succeed," said Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud. "Wix has demonstrated strong technical capabilities across Google Cloud products and solutions, and has significantly scaled their work with customers over the past year."

About Wix.com, Ltd
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest.
Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store.
For more about Wix please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY47186&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-wins-google-cloud-expansion-partner-of-the-year-award-301336276.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY47186&Transmission_Id=202107201200PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY47186&DateId=20210720
