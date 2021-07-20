Logo
It's A 10 Haircare Adds Textured Haircare Collection to Their Lineup

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Coily Miracle Collection is Launching with Exclusive Retail Partner, Sally Beauty

PR Newswire

MIAMI, July 20, 2021

MIAMI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's A 10 Haircare, the brand best known for their award-winning shampoos, conditioners, masks and leave Ins, is proud to announce their latest haircare venture, with the launch of their Coily Miracle Collection. The collection, geared towards textured hair types, includes a roster of a specially-formulated Leave-In Product as well as a Hair Mask, Curl Cream, Gelled Oil and Hydrating Shampoo.

coily_collection.jpg

As a brand that prides itself on inclusivity and a diverse audience, It's A 10's Founder and CEO, Carolyn Aronson knew it was time to take it up a notch, creating an even more targeted system for those with curly and coily hair textures to best serve their beautiful tresses. After years of research, the brand came up with their winning formulations. Focused on moisture and hair health, the Coily Miracle Collection centers around superfood ingredients such as avocado oil, coconut oil, shea butter, a monoi extract and more, to ensure optimal results.

"As a hairdresser by trade with diverse clientele and also as a mother to a daughter with beautiful 4C hair, it was important to me to bring the Coily Miracle collection to life – a collection that could work on both her as well as my naturally curly, Latina hair," said Carolyn Aronson. "For years our products have served many hair types thanks to our large range of existing collections, however within the past couple of years, I felt the science was there to make a superior targeted formula."

The brand is proud to launch the Coily Miracle collection exclusively at Sally Beauty, an existing retail partner carrying It's A 10 products. The full collection is available in select Sally Beauty stores in the US and at SallyBeauty.com.

Of the partnership, Aronson expressed, "Sally Beauty has been a key player that has catered to consumers with all hair types for many years. Their authentic need to provide shoppers with professional-quality solutions is what drove us to partner with Sally Beauty for our initial launch."

"The textured hair category is incredibly unique, and is certainly not a one size fits all solution. Sally Beauty's partnership with It's A 10 Haircare on their new Coily collection has enabled us to better serve the curly and coily hair consumer," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising, Sally Beauty.

To further celebrate the Coily Miracle collection, the brand will be announcing multiple celebrity ambassadors within the coming months. For more updates and news, follow @itsa10haircare.

About It's A 10 Haircare:
It's A 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates approximately 5,000 stores, including 142 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Its_a_10_Haircare_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY49219&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-a-10-haircare-adds-textured-haircare-collection-to-their-lineup-301337666.html

SOURCE It's A 10 Haircare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY49219&Transmission_Id=202107201214PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY49219&DateId=20210720
