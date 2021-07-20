Logo
Sea to Shining Sea: Rocket Homes Real Estate Search Now Available in All 50 States

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Home search is an integral component of a growing suite of Rocket Homes offerings, including real estate agent referrals, user-friendly housing market data and credit monitoring services

PR Newswire

DETROIT, July 20, 2021

DETROIT, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Homes, a tech-based real estate service provider and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced its growing home search tool now includes listings from all 50 states. In addition to housing information on every major metropolitan area across the country, the home search tool also provides exclusive data-rich intelligence to ensure buyers are fully informed before making an offer on the home of their dreams.

RocketHomes_Logo.jpg

"By pairing the ability to quickly find the perfect home for you, along with proprietary market intelligence not available on any other site, Rocket Homes has developed a truly game-changing platform that gives a much-needed competitive advantage in today's incredibly hot housing market," said Doug Seabolt, CEO of Rocket Homes. "Moving beyond the initial home search, through the complementary integration between sister companies Rocket Homes, Rocket Mortgage and Amrock, we've cracked the complexity of the purchase process to create the most seamless end-to-end experience – making what is a traditionally challenging transaction a simple one."

Rocket Homes dives deeper than other home listing sites by providing users with Housing Market Reports. These insights deliver data in an easy-to-consume format, including median list price compared to nearby cities, monthly analysis of number of homes for sale by bedroom count and year-over-year comparison of average days on market. Housing Market Reports help buyers quickly develop a deep understanding of the area they are looking at, right as they begin their home search - allowing buyers and agents alike to move faster, and with more certainty, in the offer process.

Along with having one of the most comprehensive home listing sites on the internet, Rocket Homes prepares consumers for the homebuying experience through industry-leading credit monitoring tools, educational materials and trainings to help homebuyers boost their credit score and ensure they are ready to buy a house. These resources were developed in-house using proprietary technology and are used by clients of many of the businesses across Rocket Companies.

"Rocket Homes achieving 50-state home search is a testament to how Rocket Companies is leveraging data and technology to move the needle - ensuring our clients have the most intuitive solutions to some of life's most complex financial transactions," said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies. "Americans crave simplicity and certainty when they are navigating major life changes. We are opening the door to more and more consumers who have traditionally shied away from the market by continuing to innovate and deliver industry-leading client experiences."

In addition to home search, Rocket Homes has an expansive Partner Agent Network – a nationwide group of the best real estate professionals who consistently receive top ratings from the clients they serve. The network consists of thousands of agents in more than 3,000 counties. When a homebuyer enters the Rocket platform, they have the ability to be matched with a Rocket Homes Partner Agent based on their precise needs and location. The real estate professional can then use the Rocket Pro Insight tool to help guide their clients through the mortgage process.

The number of visitors to Rocket Homes' website increased more than 300% in the first quarter, as compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the number of homebuyers the company connected to Partner Agents in the same period rose 50% year-over-year.

About Rocket Homes
Rocket Homes is a tech-based real estate service provider and home search site which is a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT). It manages a nationwide Partner Agent Network that includes some of the nation's top agents from 3,000 different counties and has assisted nearly one million consumers with their home buying and selling needs. All of its Partner Agents are prescreened and demonstrate exceptional client service, knowledge and experience in their local communities. Rocket Homes hosts a website and mobile app consumers can use to search for homes, connect with a real estate professional and obtain mortgage approval through sister company Rocket Mortgage - creating a seamless, fully integrated home buying and selling experience. For more information, please visit RocketHomes.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE49109&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sea-to-shining-sea-rocket-homes-real-estate-search-now-available-in-all-50-states-301337668.html

SOURCE Rocket Homes

