Spirit Of America Management Corp Buys Simon Property Group Inc, DCP Midstream LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Sells Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Adobe Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spirit Of America Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Simon Property Group Inc, DCP Midstream LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Western Midstream Partners LP, Regency Centers Corp, sells Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Adobe Inc, AT&T Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spirit Of America Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Spirit Of America Management Corp owns 239 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spirit+of+america+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 551,966 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  2. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 539,782 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 569,174 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
  4. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 120,590 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.
  5. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 104,470 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
New Purchase: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $291.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $17.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.963800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 116.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.114900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 623.93%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 181.72%. The purchase prices were between $8.91 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 136.50%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 77,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 117.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 202.94%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.

Reduced: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 47.69%. The sale prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 30,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 95.36%. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 36.45%. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $609.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 23.79%. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $13.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 105,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 39.44%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 22,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 35.17%. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
