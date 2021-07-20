Lannebo Fonder AB Buys Autodesk Inc, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Netflix Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: ADSK,
- Added Positions: AMD, MA, OMCL,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, MSFT, GOOGL, INTU, EBAY, AAPL, PING, UPLD, MIME,
- Sold Out: CTXS, NFLX, GLUU,
For the details of Lannebo Fonder AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lannebo+fonder+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lannebo Fonder AB
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 300,000 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,000 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,500 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 375,000 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 165,000 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
Lannebo Fonder AB initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $295.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: (GLUU)
Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.
