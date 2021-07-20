Lannebo Fonder AB Buys Autodesk Inc, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Netflix Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: ADSK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, sells Citrix Systems Inc, Netflix Inc, NVIDIA Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lannebo Fonder AB. As of 2021Q2, Lannebo Fonder AB owns 37 stocks with a total value of $814 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 300,000 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,000 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,500 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 375,000 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 165,000 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.

Lannebo Fonder AB initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $295.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.