Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Spirit Airlines Inc, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

BRK.A, IVOL, ESGV, VIG, SAVE, VIGI, F, SCHP, FCX, GLD, AMD, MDYV, ICSH, SPG, XLI, XLE, SNOW, NTAP, TGT, PANW, VHT, VOO, ACN, NEM, SUSA, RSP, FTC, CIBR, FTCS, AMLP, Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, IJR, ORCL, FB, INTC, QCOM, T, CI, AGG, BABA, CVS, XLF, MDY, UNH, VGT, NFLX, MCD, HYG, VNQ, BOTZ, ABBV, KO, CVX, IWS, PRU, MU, BRK.B, AMGN, BA, STWD, MMM, IWP, AVGO, IBM, WM, GM, DIS, DUK, CSCO, VZ, EXG, SO, PFE, PII, PFG, PLD, RTX, WYNN, CRM, AEP, EPS, WFC, ALL, COST, VCIT, ATVI, V, NVDA, XOM, GD, GS, HD, CAT, IP, IYH, BMY, MUB, AMAT, K, LOW, NVS, MAR, BAC, MS, INTU, DWM, FHN, NKE, ADI, VTI, SWKS, MO, UPS, TMO, TSLA, HDV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Spirit Airlines Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $555 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 137,154 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 301,968 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,291 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,598 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,253 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $418307.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $80.577600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 63.47%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.01%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $232.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $31.6 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $34.23. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.82%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $404.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.