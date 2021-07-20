Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: IWM, TGT, MLM, ILMN, ZTS, INGN, TEL, NEO, EXLS, CVS, SCI,
- Added Positions: XLK, CRM, MSFT, WST, FB, ETSY, FOXF, USRT, BOOT, KTB,
- Reduced Positions: APD, IVE, JPM, BAC, COST, TMO, TOK, WBS, OFG, IJR, DG, INTU, GOOGL, RSG, AXP, LOW, SLB, LANC, BLL, AMAT, MGM, XOM, ISRG, AAPL, LOCO, MASI, LW, HELE,
- Sold Out: XLE, PSCT, FSS, KEYS, MRK, LIVN, ICE, MPWR,
For the details of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitsubishi+ufj+asset+management+%28uk%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.
- iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (TOK) - 208,000 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 89,000 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.78%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 60,500 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.4%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,000 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 180,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio.
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $255.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $350.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $483.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $200.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Inogen Inc (INGN)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Inogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $150.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $241.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $375.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.321200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $191.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf (PSCT)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf. The sale prices were between $125.09 and $144.16, with an estimated average price of $137.15.Sold Out: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Federal Signal Corp. The sale prices were between $38.3 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.02.Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $73.44 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $82.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment