Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, JPMorgan Chase

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Target Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (TOK) - 208,000 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 89,000 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.78% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 60,500 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,000 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 180,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $255.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $350.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $483.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $200.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Inogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $150.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $241.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $375.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.321200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $191.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf. The sale prices were between $125.09 and $144.16, with an estimated average price of $137.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Federal Signal Corp. The sale prices were between $38.3 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $73.44 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $82.09.