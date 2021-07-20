Logo
Financial Management Network Inc Buys iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Management Network Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sun Life Financial Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Management Network Inc. As of 2021Q2, Financial Management Network Inc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+management+network+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC
  1. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 270,257 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,255 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 41,298 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,601 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
  5. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 32,170 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $96.343100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 25,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.828700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $204.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $366.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $35.922400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.7 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.

Sold Out: Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.5 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $7.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC. Also check out:

1. FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC keeps buying
