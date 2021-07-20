Financial Management Network Inc Buys iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SDG, EAGG, REET, SLF, TROW, GS,
- Added Positions: MOAT, AMZN, SPLG, SPDW, SPSM, SPMD, GWX, ESGE, SPYV, ICLN, ANGL, VOO, ARKK, ADBE, ABBV, NKE, LMT, ARCC, IEMG, ITOT, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, EFAV, IJR, IJH, AGG, AAPL, SPG, VEA, QCOM, IVV, CMF, O, VTI, VUG, VIG, SPYG, SPSB, SDY, COST, BAC, MSFT, GLD, XLI, MGK, USMV, SPY, F, VNQ, JNJ, NVDA, SHY, SCHX, SCHA, IWS, AOM, INTC, CAT,
- Sold Out: IAU, BRK.B, HTA, FDX, SRPT, VET,
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 270,257 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,255 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 41,298 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,601 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 32,170 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $96.343100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 25,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.828700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $204.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $366.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 549 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $35.922400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)
Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.Sold Out: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.7 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $28.27.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.Sold Out: Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)
Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.5 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $7.81.
