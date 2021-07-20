Norris Perne & French Llp Buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Novartis AG,

New Purchases: VRSK, LNG, QCOM, MSI, ALSN, LESL, APH, NVDA, FBND, PNC, HBAN,

Investment company Norris Perne & French Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Novartis AG, , Texas Instruments Inc, Catalent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norris Perne & French Llp. As of 2021Q2, Norris Perne & French Llp owns 139 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 242,119 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,988 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 128,830 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 199,365 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 201,665 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $188.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 87,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 152,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 82,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $219.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 52,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 268,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.261400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 334,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.