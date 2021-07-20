Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys Green Thumb Industries Inc, Highlands REIT Inc

New Purchases: GTBIF, HHDS,

GTBIF, HHDS, Added Positions: T, CNI, RHHBY, AMGN, JNJ, PEP, BMY, QCOM, V, CSCO, WBA, MRNA, GOOGL,

T, CNI, RHHBY, AMGN, JNJ, PEP, BMY, QCOM, V, CSCO, WBA, MRNA, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: BLK, LRLCY, UPS, GOOG, MMM,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Green Thumb Industries Inc, Highlands REIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management owns 34 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,055 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 24,083 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 284,535 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 91,785 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 116,837 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management initiated holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.82 and $33, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management initiated holding in Highlands REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.02 and $0.15, with an estimated average price of $0.09. The stock is now traded at around $0.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.