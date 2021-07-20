Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys Green Thumb Industries Inc, Highlands REIT Inc

- New Purchases: GTBIF, HHDS,
- Added Positions: T, CNI, RHHBY, AMGN, JNJ, PEP, BMY, QCOM, V, CSCO, WBA, MRNA, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: BLK, LRLCY, UPS, GOOG, MMM,
For the details of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/osher+van+de+voorde+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,055 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 24,083 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 284,535 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 91,785 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 116,837 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management initiated holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.82 and $33, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Highlands REIT Inc (HHDS)
Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management initiated holding in Highlands REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.02 and $0.15, with an estimated average price of $0.09. The stock is now traded at around $0.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.
