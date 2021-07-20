Logo
Pachira Investments Inc. Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pachira Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Impinj Inc, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pachira Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pachira Investments Inc. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pachira Investments Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pachira+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pachira Investments Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,305 shares, 25.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 34,034 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 261,680 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.15%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 253,244 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.25%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 117,243 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
New Purchase: Impinj Inc (PI)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Impinj Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 23,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $106.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1513.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $416.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.787800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 259,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 253,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 261,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.18%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 745,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Pachira Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Pachira Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pachira Investments Inc.. Also check out:

