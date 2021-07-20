Pachira Investments Inc. Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

- New Purchases: PI, EFG, SPY, SHOP, BCAB, COST,
- Added Positions: FLOT, JPST, VTIP, TBF, VTI, VV, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VOO, SCHB, IJR, IJH, AMZN, ARKK, MSFT, AAPL, MDY,
- Sold Out: VB, VO,
For the details of Pachira Investments Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pachira+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pachira Investments Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,305 shares, 25.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 34,034 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 261,680 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.15%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 253,244 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.25%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 117,243 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Impinj Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 23,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $106.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1513.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)
Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $416.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.787800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 259,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 253,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 261,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.18%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 745,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Pachira Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Pachira Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pachira Investments Inc..
