Allen Capital Group, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasur

- New Purchases: JD, UL, IVW, QEFA, NVDA, SCHR, CMCSA, SHOP,
- Added Positions: SJNK, SRLN, GSY, JPST, AMGN, IQLT, MSFT, MBB, QUAL, JNJ, SPEM, SPLG, USMV, DIS, SPSM, PFE, WMT, BABA, XYL, JPM, MU, TROW, BNDX, VZ, SCHW, VNQ, FBND, DLN, PEP, PRF, HD, CSCO, T, AMZN, IUSG, V, IBM, IJR, ABT, BAC, CVX, KO, DE, MMP, MMM, FANG, AGG, DGRO, MCD, UNP, CAG, SPY, XLF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: SPTS, MBG, SCHX, BDX, EMLP, GILD, DGRW, SCHO, RYT, NOBL, SPDW, TSM, PM, EFAV, SGOL, SCHV, IAGG, VYM, SCHD, BA, SCHF, DHR, XOM, AMT, GOOGL, DWX, MDT, TDIV, GLD, SCHZ, VWO, VEA, SCHG, SCHE, RWR, FEU, PSX, KMI, WPC, UPS, KR, BP,
- Sold Out: TLT, SHY, TSN, BIIB, SYK, ORCL, TGT, WMB,
For the details of Allen Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allen+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Allen Capital Group, LLC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 659,689 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 386,746 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 527,284 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 506,335 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 86,203 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.438000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 23,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $58.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.029700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 5264.66%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 768,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 380,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 177.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.471900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 128,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 249.64%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Allen Capital Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Allen Capital Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Allen Capital Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Allen Capital Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Allen Capital Group, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment