Allen Capital Group, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasur

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, JD.com Inc, Amgen Inc, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, , Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Allen Capital Group, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 659,689 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 386,746 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 527,284 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 506,335 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 86,203 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.438000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 23,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $58.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.029700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 5264.66%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 768,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 380,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 177.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.471900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 128,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 249.64%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.