Allen Capital Group, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasur

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Allen Capital Group, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasur

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Allen Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, JD.com Inc, Amgen Inc, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, , Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Allen Capital Group, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allen Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allen+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Allen Capital Group, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 659,689 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 386,746 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  3. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 527,284 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 506,335 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 86,203 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.438000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 23,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $58.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.029700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 5264.66%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 768,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 380,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 177.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.471900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 128,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 249.64%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Allen Capital Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Allen Capital Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Allen Capital Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Allen Capital Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Allen Capital Group, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider