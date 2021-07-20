First Business Financial Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vodafone Group PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: GNRC, C, RIO, ARKK, BMY, NFLX, ADBE, AMD, AXP, ETN, RMD, WM, SCHX, IQV, PQEFF,

Madison, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Rio Tinto PLC, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vodafone Group PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Business Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, First Business Financial Services, Inc. owns 148 stocks with a total value of $835 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 895,626 shares, 23.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,507,987 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.26% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 296,157 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 383,461 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 553,000 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $437.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.128500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $532.964300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 1,507,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $161.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 206.40%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $235.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $150.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.404800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.