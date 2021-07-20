Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys Blackstone Group Inc, Boeing Co, AutoNation Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Teladoc Health Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: BA, AN, XPO, EWJ, CF, 2K90, GSY, GFF, JCI, BSV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Group Inc, Boeing Co, AutoNation Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Teladoc Health Inc, Facebook Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cottage Street Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cottage Street Advisors LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,524 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 57,218 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 66,859 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 68,816 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 473.47% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,721 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $214.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.77 and $106.89, with an estimated average price of $97.87. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $152.45, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.308500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 473.47%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 68,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 55.61%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $241.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.