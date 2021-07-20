Logo
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc Buys iShares Gold Trust, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , The

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moulton Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Devon Energy Corp, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moulton+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 100,043 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.91%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 335,876 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 213,884 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.75%
  4. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 386,422 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.87%
  5. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 163,009 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 335,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 66,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 60,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 17,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $158.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 8,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 213,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 386,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 49,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 79.51%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $113.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. Also check out:

