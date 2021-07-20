Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Siemens AG, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Henry Schein Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Sysco Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co

- New Purchases: SIEGY, TAP, HSIC, FB, BLK, PYPL, PSA, AZO, CRL, PNFP, LFMD, LSI, CI, IVV, EL, COST, PPAL, VIG,
- Added Positions: KMI, SLB, IGSB, TSLA, NEM, NEE, VWO, T, VNQ, FLOT, TTE, VTIP, IGIB, EFA, XLC, VGK, AMZN, XLE, VEA, VCIT, XLB, WFC, ACN, SBUX, LIN, CVS, GOOGL, DOV, ATVI, ADBE, AMAT, CP, VFH, KO, CMI, TIP, IWM, IJH, GE, NVDA, ZTS, NFLX, TMUS, UPS, PWR, TMO, ABBV, PH, SCHW, GNRC, VTI, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: BDX, WMT, DIS, BMY, NKE, PG, HD, BX, JPM, DE, MA, BAC, ISRG, VBK, IYR, UNP, XLP, BRK.B, JNJ, MCD, XLF, XLI, XLY, DEO, IBM, CVX, GS, MDY, PSX, EMR, RDS.B, XOM, VLO, HON, TJX, CAT, PFE, MMM, AFL, ALX, CSCO, BIL, BABA, ETN, RDS.A, PEG, LMT,
- Sold Out: LUV, SYY, BKNG, RACE, CYTK, STLD, C, CGC, BSGM, SO, MCI, LITE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,072 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,749 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 234,730 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 59,182 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 164,625 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Siemens AG. The purchase prices were between $79.41 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $83.53. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 89,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 124,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.321200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $876.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 715.51%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 207,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 163.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 136,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.878400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 142,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 392.54%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $647.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55.Sold Out: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.47.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.
