Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Siemens AG, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Henry Schein Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Sysco Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Concord, NH, based Investment company Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Siemens AG, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Henry Schein Inc, Facebook Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Sysco Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Walmart Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 175 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Granite Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/granite+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Granite Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,072 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,749 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  3. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 234,730 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 59,182 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  5. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 164,625 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
New Purchase: Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Siemens AG. The purchase prices were between $79.41 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $83.53. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 89,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 124,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.321200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $876.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 715.51%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 207,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 163.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 136,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.878400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 142,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 392.54%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $647.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55.

Sold Out: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.47.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Granite Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Granite Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Granite Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Granite Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
