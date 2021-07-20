Logo
Foster & Motley Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Travel+Leisure Co, Valero Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Foster & Motley Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Fox Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Travel+Leisure Co, Valero Energy Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc, Cabot Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster & Motley Inc. As of 2021Q2, Foster & Motley Inc owns 313 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOSTER & MOTLEY INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foster+%26+motley+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOSTER & MOTLEY INC
  1. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 1,604,116 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%
  2. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 1,473,649 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 955,942 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,210,235 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
  5. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 1,109,558 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 214,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.449000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 259,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.114900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 29,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)

Foster & Motley Inc initiated holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $123.65, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $111.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 178,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 66.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $57.46, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 62,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 48.30%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 150,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 172.65%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 44,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 231,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Foster & Motley Inc added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 35.68%. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $212.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49.

Sold Out: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Foster & Motley Inc sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $54.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of FOSTER & MOTLEY INC. Also check out:

1. FOSTER & MOTLEY INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FOSTER & MOTLEY INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FOSTER & MOTLEY INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FOSTER & MOTLEY INC keeps buying
