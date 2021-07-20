Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc Buys Autodesk Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp

Added Positions: AAPL, ADSK, FAST, SPY, WAT, AMZN,

AAPL, ADSK, FAST, SPY, WAT, AMZN, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, MCO, FB, KO, LBRDK, WBA, MMM, ABT, MA, RBA, WU, AMGN, COST, ECL, GE, IVV,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $868 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARMSTRONG HENRY H ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armstrong+henry+h+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 840,671 shares, 26.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 358 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 354,680 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 424,911 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 183,050 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $295.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.