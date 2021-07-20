Old Port Advisors Buys Royal Bank of Canada, Enbridge Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: RY, ENB, NFG, PNW, BLK, FLOT, LLY, XLU, ATVI, ALXN, ALL, ANTM, EMR, SPYD,

FIXD, IFGL, ORAN, PSA, TIP, AZN, SNY, UPS, KO, AVGO, BCE, NLY, D, GPC, NVS, NUE, ILF, ECF, CVX, EDIV, BOND, SO, HPE, MET, MBB, FLRN, BABA, REM, PNC, CSCO, T, VHT, AGG, PGX, AAPL, USMV, SPY, VUG, DSI, BSV, DVYE, IBM, SCHD, HSBC, AMZN, NVDA, MU, NEE, SPDW, COST, ADBE, LMT, LQD, Reduced Positions: GNR, HON, WM, TGT, MFD, MSFT, AWK, RPM, PCH, PEG, GE, OKE, CAT, DEO, GLW, DHC, JPST, BMY, DIS, F, IVW, VWO, HD, IP, VCIT, XEL, CNP, RSP, MRK, SPMD, UL, VZ, COP, NGG, GLD, SCHG, VYM, WMT, DUK, HTGC, INTC, JPIN, LOW, PBCT, RYN, RWO, WPC, WRI, ETN, ATO, BRK.B, GIS, IDXX, IVE, IJH, PEP, RWX, AMP, BAC, DRI, CWB, WIP, SCHE, SRE, TMO, GOOGL, CVS, XOM, FB, FISV, GM, INTU, IGSB, LKQ, MA, PG, PWR, ROP, SPYG, SCHZ, TD, TSN, UNM, VEA, VNQ, ACN, APTV, AMAT, ADM, COF, CAH, CMCSA, STZ, CMI, DHR, HPQ, JNJ, KMI, MCD, MRNA, RTX, TFI, SCHM, SCHF, SWK, TRV, VIG, STNE, BA, CWT, ECL, FVD, MCK, ORCL, TWTR, VLO, VO, V,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Bank of Canada, Enbridge Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, General Electric Co, ONEOK Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Port Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Old Port Advisors owns 206 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,645 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 15,652 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,546 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 198,816 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 31,932 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $99.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $85.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.787800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.177100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 41,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $29.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 108,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Orange SA by 444.48%. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 66,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.41%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Public Storage by 162.38%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 184.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.281600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.