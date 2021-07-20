Old Port Advisors Buys Royal Bank of Canada, Enbridge Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: RY, ENB, NFG, PNW, BLK, FLOT, LLY, XLU, ATVI, ALXN, ALL, ANTM, EMR, SPYD,
- Added Positions: FIXD, IFGL, ORAN, PSA, TIP, AZN, SNY, UPS, KO, AVGO, BCE, NLY, D, GPC, NVS, NUE, ILF, ECF, CVX, EDIV, BOND, SO, HPE, MET, MBB, FLRN, BABA, REM, PNC, CSCO, T, VHT, AGG, PGX, AAPL, USMV, SPY, VUG, DSI, BSV, DVYE, IBM, SCHD, HSBC, AMZN, NVDA, MU, NEE, SPDW, COST, ADBE, LMT, LQD,
- Reduced Positions: GNR, HON, WM, TGT, MFD, MSFT, AWK, RPM, PCH, PEG, GE, OKE, CAT, DEO, GLW, DHC, JPST, BMY, DIS, F, IVW, VWO, HD, IP, VCIT, XEL, CNP, RSP, MRK, SPMD, UL, VZ, COP, NGG, GLD, SCHG, VYM, WMT, DUK, HTGC, INTC, JPIN, LOW, PBCT, RYN, RWO, WPC, WRI, ETN, ATO, BRK.B, GIS, IDXX, IVE, IJH, PEP, RWX, AMP, BAC, DRI, CWB, WIP, SCHE, SRE, TMO, GOOGL, CVS, XOM, FB, FISV, GM, INTU, IGSB, LKQ, MA, PG, PWR, ROP, SPYG, SCHZ, TD, TSN, UNM, VEA, VNQ, ACN, APTV, AMAT, ADM, COF, CAH, CMCSA, STZ, CMI, DHR, HPQ, JNJ, KMI, MCD, MRNA, RTX, TFI, SCHM, SCHF, SWK, TRV, VIG, STNE, BA, CWT, ECL, FVD, MCK, ORCL, TWTR, VLO, VO, V,
- Sold Out: STX, SHY, TFC, DTE, SLYV, DE, WFC, WDC, IAU, HST,
For the details of Old Port Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+port+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Old Port Advisors
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,645 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
- Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 15,652 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,546 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 198,816 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 31,932 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $99.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $85.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Old Port Advisors initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Old Port Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.787800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Old Port Advisors added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.177100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 41,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IFGL)
Old Port Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $29.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 108,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Orange SA (ORAN)
Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Orange SA by 444.48%. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 66,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Old Port Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.41%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Public Storage by 162.38%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Old Port Advisors added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 184.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.281600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Old Port Advisors. Also check out:
1. Old Port Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Old Port Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Old Port Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Old Port Advisors keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment