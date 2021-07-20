Alta Advisers Ltd Buys Coupang Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Alta Advisers Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Coupang Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Advisers Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Alta Advisers Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 1,085,258 shares, 47.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 107,305 shares, 30.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 475,657 shares, 21.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 6,939 shares, 0.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 2,500 shares, 0.11% of the total portfolio.
Alta Advisers Ltd initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.
