Alta Advisers Ltd Buys Coupang Inc

New Purchases: CPNG,

CPNG, Added Positions: VGSH, VOO, VEU,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coupang Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Advisers Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Alta Advisers Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alta Advisers Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+advisers+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 1,085,258 shares, 47.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 107,305 shares, 30.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 475,657 shares, 21.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 6,939 shares, 0.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 2,500 shares, 0.11% of the total portfolio.

Alta Advisers Ltd initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.