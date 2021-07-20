Sym Financial Corporation Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, TCF Financial Corp, Corteva Inc

New Purchases: HBAN, ESGU, SMLF, PFE, TLT, GAB, IVV, VBR, VSS, VOE, VO, VB,

HBAN, ESGU, SMLF, PFE, TLT, GAB, IVV, VBR, VSS, VOE, VO, VB, Added Positions: BHK, LLY, PTY, JNJ, PEP, VONV, ACWV, VT, MINT, SCHR, AAPL, VGT, VWO, XLI, XLE, XLB, GE, FGB, VOO, AMZN, WMT,

BHK, LLY, PTY, JNJ, PEP, VONV, ACWV, VT, MINT, SCHR, AAPL, VGT, VWO, XLI, XLE, XLB, GE, FGB, VOO, AMZN, WMT, Reduced Positions: SCHB, VXUS, VTI, DD, DOW, LKFN, EFV, ISCF, MSFT, VIG, EEM, JPIN, JPEM, JPST,

SCHB, VXUS, VTI, DD, DOW, LKFN, EFV, ISCF, MSFT, VIG, EEM, JPIN, JPEM, JPST, Sold Out: TCF, CTVA, RTX, CVX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Pfizer Inc, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, TCF Financial Corp, Corteva Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sym Financial Corporation. As of 2021Q2, Sym Financial Corporation owns 81 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SYM FINANCIAL CORPORATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sym+financial+corporation/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 353,996 shares, 21.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89% Dow Inc (DOW) - 531,791 shares, 19.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 216,337 shares, 14.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 110,912 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 311,333 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.808200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.011000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.755200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 89.43%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 60.22%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.