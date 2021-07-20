Sym Financial Corporation Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, TCF Financial Corp, Corteva Inc

- New Purchases: HBAN, ESGU, SMLF, PFE, TLT, GAB, IVV, VBR, VSS, VOE, VO, VB,
- Added Positions: BHK, LLY, PTY, JNJ, PEP, VONV, ACWV, VT, MINT, SCHR, AAPL, VGT, VWO, XLI, XLE, XLB, GE, FGB, VOO, AMZN, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, VXUS, VTI, DD, DOW, LKFN, EFV, ISCF, MSFT, VIG, EEM, JPIN, JPEM, JPST,
- Sold Out: TCF, CTVA, RTX, CVX,
These are the top 5 holdings of SYM FINANCIAL CORPORATION
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 353,996 shares, 21.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89%
- Dow Inc (DOW) - 531,791 shares, 19.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 216,337 shares, 14.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 110,912 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 311,333 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.808200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)
Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.011000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)
Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.755200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 89.43%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 60.22%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of SYM FINANCIAL CORPORATION.
1. SYM FINANCIAL CORPORATION's Undervalued Stocks
2. SYM FINANCIAL CORPORATION's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SYM FINANCIAL CORPORATION's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SYM FINANCIAL CORPORATION keeps buying
