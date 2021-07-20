Bloomberg Analysts Are Wrong About Economic Growth, Tech Stocks

Bloomberg published an article yesterday stating that Wall Street's biggest new concern is the economy has peaked. This statement is entirely false, and the tech sector will benefit dearly as the U.S. economy enters a new paradigm.

Factor productivity

It's easy to conclude that the economy is contracting by looking at growth and unemployment rates, but the problem with the analogy is that it requires further understanding and analysis.





Source: Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

The U.S. has experienced a rapid recovery in total factor productivity, which is anticipated to skyrocket even further due to acceleration in the application of technological innovation. Economic growth in developed nations is mainly tied to total factor productivity, and total factor productivity is primarily driven by advances in technology.

Many analysts have spoken of capital deepening weakness. Capital deepening measures the amount of capital per hours worked. Investors and economists alike need to consider that the jobs market has changed. A highly-skilled economy doesn't rely on hours worked alone, and excess capital can be spent on technological innovation.

The endogenous economic growth model argues that surplus capital invested in technological innovation will increase the economy's real growth rate. Many analysts focus on the classic growth model, which has a disregard for empirical evidence by only looking at output per capita.

Tech stocks

The argument in favor of tech sector strength is twofold. Many think we're still using the Federal Reserve model to determine market sentiment, but we're actually using the Yardeni model these days, whether intentional or not. The Fed model looks at the S&P 500 Index's earnings yield and bond yields as metrics, while the Yardeni model factors in expected earnings to the model.

If you look at the S&P 500 composition, you'll see that more than 25% of listings are tech stocks. Tech stocks are growing in popularity more than any other sector. They've always been priced at a premium as expected earnings play more of a role than in other sectors due to the link between intellectual property, intangible assets and future earnings.

Final word

There's no doubt in my mind that the U.S. economy will grow exponentially. Certain emerging markets might not fit this mold, but it's irrelevant when looking at U.S. tech stock performance. If investors ensure they invest in high-quality tech companies and refrain from "Reddit-like" noise, they'll lock in some serious profits over the next few years.