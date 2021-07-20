Realogy Appoints Real Estate Leader Caitlin McCrory to Head Industry Relations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Realogy Appoints Real Estate Leader Caitlin McCrory to Head Industry Relations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

McCrory to bring singular focus across industry advocacy and policy efforts of residential real estate titan, including leading brands Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., July 20, 2021

MADISON, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Caitlin McCrory to lead the company's Industry Relations function.

Realogy_Logo.jpg

As Vice President, Industry Relations, McCrory will drive the company's advocacy efforts, develop strategic policy objectives, and build collaborative relationships with industry organizations. She will report directly to Marilyn Wasser, Realogy Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

"In her new role, Caitlin will focus and amplify the deep industry experience, leadership, and relationships that exist across Realogy's leading brands and businesses," said Wasser. "Now, more than ever, we must ensure the collective voices of our affiliated agents, franchise owners, and business leaders rise above industry dissonance as Realogy aims to bring further transparency, simplicity, and clarity to consumers. Caitlin's extensive real estate knowledge, including expert understanding of data policy, multiple listing services, and other critical components of the transaction, will help us shape the future of real estate."

McCrory joins Realogy from Redfin, where she served as head of industry relations, focused on developing the company's relationships with multiple listing services, associations, and other brokerages. Previously, she served the National Association of Realtors (NAR), managing the association's relationships with multiple listing services, the Real Estate Standards Organization, and the Council of Multiple Listing Services. Prior to her role at NAR, McCrory was the communications director for Metro MLS.

"As the leader in a dynamic and changing industry, Realogy has an incredible opportunity to guide real estate's future," said McCrory. "I am excited to help forge that future by channeling Realogy's broad industry insights, strengthening relationships across the real estate sphere, and engaging in strategic advocacy for those we serve to ensure Realogy continues to be a powerful voice in the industry."

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.  Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 135,800 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated Great Place to Work three years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

favicon.png?sn=NY49161&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-appoints-real-estate-leader-caitlin-mccrory-to-head-industry-relations-301337670.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY49161&Transmission_Id=202107201300PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY49161&DateId=20210720
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment