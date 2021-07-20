Realogy Appoints Real Estate Leader Caitlin McCrory to Head Industry Relations

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Caitlin McCrory to lead the company's Industry Relations function.

As Vice President, Industry Relations, McCrory will drive the company's advocacy efforts, develop strategic policy objectives, and build collaborative relationships with industry organizations. She will report directly to Marilyn Wasser, Realogy Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

"In her new role, Caitlin will focus and amplify the deep industry experience, leadership, and relationships that exist across Realogy's leading brands and businesses," said Wasser. "Now, more than ever, we must ensure the collective voices of our affiliated agents, franchise owners, and business leaders rise above industry dissonance as Realogy aims to bring further transparency, simplicity, and clarity to consumers. Caitlin's extensive real estate knowledge, including expert understanding of data policy, multiple listing services, and other critical components of the transaction, will help us shape the future of real estate."

McCrory joins Realogy from Redfin, where she served as head of industry relations, focused on developing the company's relationships with multiple listing services, associations, and other brokerages. Previously, she served the National Association of Realtors (NAR), managing the association's relationships with multiple listing services, the Real Estate Standards Organization, and the Council of Multiple Listing Services. Prior to her role at NAR, McCrory was the communications director for Metro MLS.

"As the leader in a dynamic and changing industry, Realogy has an incredible opportunity to guide real estate's future," said McCrory. "I am excited to help forge that future by channeling Realogy's broad industry insights, strengthening relationships across the real estate sphere, and engaging in strategic advocacy for those we serve to ensure Realogy continues to be a powerful voice in the industry."

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 135,800 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated Great Place to Work three years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

