3 Aerospace Companies to Blast Off With in July

In light of Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) founder Jeff Bezos propelling himself to spaceflight history, three aerospace companies that investors may wish to consider are Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. ( SPCE, Financial), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. ( AJRD, Financial) and Northrop Grumman Corp. ( NOC, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Amazon founder stages historic launch on 52nd anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

Bezos’ space company Blue Origin announced last week that the travelers on New Shepard included an 18 year old and an 82 year old, the youngest and oldest astronauts to travel to space.

The Amazon.com founder said in a CNBC interview that Blue Origin’s first crewed spaceflight represents a “tiny step” of the company’s mission to build reusable space vehicles. Bezos added that reusable space vehicles is “the only way to build a road to space,” allowing children to “build the future.”

To celebrate the historic launch and the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, investors may wish to consider companies that operate in space travel. GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed three such companies.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( SPCE, Financial) develops space vehicles and spaceflight systems for individuals and researchers. GuruFocus ranks the Mojave, California-based company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt and equity-to-asset ratios outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Virgin Galactic include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)’s ARK Invest and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s Royce Investment Partners.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings ( AJRD, Financial) produces driving and launch systems for defense and space applications, weapons and weapons systems for tactical missions. GuruFocus ranks the El Segundo, California-based company’s financial strength 5 out of 10: Although the company has a solid Piotroski F-score of 5, interest coverage ratios outperform just over half of global competitors while debt-to-equity ratios underperform more than 80% of global aerospace and defense companies.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NOC, Financial) operates several space-related business segments, including aeronautics and space systems. GuruFocus ranks the Falls Church, Virginia-based company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and a return on equity that outperforms more than 90% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Northrop Grumman include Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) and the Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio).