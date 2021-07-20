Asian Diagnostics Company Could See Sales Triple by 2025

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Asian Diagnostics Company Could See Sales Triple by 2025

Prenetics is expected to be acquired by a SPAC soon

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Jul 20, 2021

Summary

  • Developer of Covid test in line to merge with Artisan Acquisition Corp.
  • Revenue could grow to $600 million in four years.
  • Company head Danny Yeung also founded Groupon.
Article's Main Image

If track records are important, investors might want to follow closely Hong Kong-based Prenetics. The diagnostics company is the brainchild of entrepreneur Danny Yeung, who founded Groupon Inc. (

GRPN, Financial), SXE Ventures and Fave.

All signs point to Prenetics on the cusp of being acquired by special purpose acquisitions company Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA), which is based in the Cayman Islands. Artisan filed for a $300 million initial public offering in March and is now traded as "ARTAU" on the Nasdaq. It’s led by Adrian and Ben Cheng, members of the family behind the Hong Kong-based multibillion-dollar conglomerate New World Development.

For the past 10 years, Prenetics has been working on DNA tests that that could help determine an individual’s genetics on such factors as diet, drug response and risk of disease. The company has raised $60 million to fund its work.

In the past year, Prenetics joined numerous other diagnostics companies working on Covid-19 testing. Besides performing tests at its labs, Prenetics linked up with Oxsed, the molecular diagnostics spinout from the University of Oxford, and OSCAR, its Suzhou, China-based research center. Things worked out so well that earlier this year, Oxford and Prenetics inked a three-year, multimillion-dollar collaboration to bring its molecular testing technology to other infectious diseases.

Prenetics is credited with developing the first economical at-home Covid-19 test kits. Since the start of the year, the tests have been used by the Hong Kong government, which issues 30,000 of them daily. Prenetics has processed over 3 million kits in the U.K. and Hong Kong.

Artisan’s merger with Prenetics will create a new public company. The stock will trade under the Prenetics name with a ticker symbol yet to come. The company’s estimated valuation of about $1.3 billion should continue to grow. MedTech reported that a source told CNBC that Prenetics’ sales could shoot up from a projected $200 million this year to $600 million by 2025.

To prepare for the potential transaction, Artisan has already raised $339 million, according to CNBC. The SPAC has also secured another $60 million in forward purchase agreements from investment firms PAG and Aspex Management, as well as UBS, Citi, Credit Suisse and CICC. Artisan trades at $9.60 a share.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment