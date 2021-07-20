Kalypso Named PTC System Integrator Partner of the Year

Kalypso, a professional services firm helping clients discover, create, make, and sell better products with digital technologies,announces it has been named PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) System IntegratorPartner of the Year.

This award recognizes partners who have demonstrated excellence and expertise in helping PTC customers accelerate their digital transformation agendas. Kalypso also won the award for Greatest Growth of ACV, representing the largest growth percentage of ACV in the sale of PTC solutions by a PTC partner.

“This recognition highlights another amazing year of mutual success with our PTC clients as they continue their digital transformation journeys,” said Rod Walters, Global Director of Enterprise Technology, Kalypso. “Kalypso is committed to PTC technologies as a primary focus area for our business growth and expansion. Together with PTC, we are delivering on the promise of innovation with real business results for our clients.”

“This award proves that Kalypso can fill the gap between software and hardware with deep expertise in delivering the digital thread to our joint clients,” said Kumar Sokka, Global Business Director, Digital, Rockwell Automation. “The collaboration between PTC, Kalypso, and Rockwell Automation results in big impacts for our clients that provide real business value and ROI.”

Partner of the Year awards are the highest honors granted by the PTC+Partner+Network+Awards+Program. Award winners are selected based on their ability to help customers achieve progress along their digital transformation journeys, as measured by quantitative and qualitative criteria. Additional awards program information is available here.

“I am pleased to congratulate our PTC Partner of the Year honorees,” said Cherie Gartner, PTC SVP, GTM Strategy and Global Head of Strategic Alliances. “PTC relies upon partners to guide and support our customers as they advance their digital transformation agendas. Especially in this year of global upheaval, PTC partners have overcome countless challenges to deliver outstanding customer results. On behalf of everyone at PTC, I extend my sincere thanks and congratulations on this achievement.”

About Kalypso

Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation company (NYSE: ROK), is a professional services firm helping clients discover, create, make and sell better products with digital. The firm provides consulting, digital, technology, business process management, and managed services across the innovation value chain. For more information, visit kalypso.com. Follow @KalypsoLP on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.

