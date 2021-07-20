Kalypso Named PTC System Integrator Partner of the Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kalypso Named PTC System Integrator Partner of the Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kalypso, a professional services firm helping clients discover, create, make, and sell better products with digital technologies,announces it has been named PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) System IntegratorPartner of the Year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005342/en/

Kalypso_PTC_Image.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

This award recognizes partners who have demonstrated excellence and expertise in helping PTC customers accelerate their digital transformation agendas. Kalypso also won the award for Greatest Growth of ACV, representing the largest growth percentage of ACV in the sale of PTC solutions by a PTC partner.

“This recognition highlights another amazing year of mutual success with our PTC clients as they continue their digital transformation journeys,” said Rod Walters, Global Director of Enterprise Technology, Kalypso. “Kalypso is committed to PTC technologies as a primary focus area for our business growth and expansion. Together with PTC, we are delivering on the promise of innovation with real business results for our clients.”

“This award proves that Kalypso can fill the gap between software and hardware with deep expertise in delivering the digital thread to our joint clients,” said Kumar Sokka, Global Business Director, Digital, Rockwell Automation. “The collaboration between PTC, Kalypso, and Rockwell Automation results in big impacts for our clients that provide real business value and ROI.”

Partner of the Year awards are the highest honors granted by the PTC+Partner+Network+Awards+Program. Award winners are selected based on their ability to help customers achieve progress along their digital transformation journeys, as measured by quantitative and qualitative criteria. Additional awards program information is available here.

“I am pleased to congratulate our PTC Partner of the Year honorees,” said Cherie Gartner, PTC SVP, GTM Strategy and Global Head of Strategic Alliances. “PTC relies upon partners to guide and support our customers as they advance their digital transformation agendas. Especially in this year of global upheaval, PTC partners have overcome countless challenges to deliver outstanding customer results. On behalf of everyone at PTC, I extend my sincere thanks and congratulations on this achievement.”

About Kalypso

Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation company (NYSE: ROK), is a professional services firm helping clients discover, create, make and sell better products with digital. The firm provides consulting, digital, technology, business process management, and managed services across the innovation value chain. For more information, visit kalypso.com. Follow @KalypsoLP on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005342r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005342/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment