Wolters Kluwer Launches Bankruptcy Essentials

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wolters Kluwer brings the new digital solution for legal practitioners to market ahead of an expected increase in demand for bankruptcy practitioners following the expiration of COVID-19 aid

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of Bankruptcy Essentials, a digital research and analysis solution that streamlines the process of managing bankruptcy litigation and restructuring transactions. Developed and curated by industry-leading practitioners, the solution integrates expert content with intuitive topical navigation to provide lawyers and law librarians at all levels of experience with a 360-degree view of key bankruptcy issues.

BrEss_Topic_Pg__3.jpg

"Following a period of low bankruptcy rates due to COVID-19 relief, industry experts anticipate an increase in bankruptcies in 2021 as aid expires – and as a result, there will be an increase in demand for practitioners who understand how new laws impact this practice area," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "In addition to bankruptcies, restructurings and refinancings are also significantly up. Bankruptcy Essentials provides commentary and analysis of bankruptcy topics that are being disputed today, providing practitioners with practical information that they can use to take on a broad range of cases."

Bankruptcy Essentials combines Wolters Kluwer's leading content with intuitive topical navigation to provide practitioners and law firm librarians with practical insights and increased efficiency for bankruptcy litigation and restructuring transactions. Developed by Wolters Kluwer's experts in recent months, the content is current, curated, and delivered in a comprehensive, clear layout that makes it easy for practitioners to gain a deep understanding of core bankruptcy issues and apply them in real time.

Similar to Wolters Kluwer's Tax Essentials product, Bankruptcy Essentials provides topical based content for bankruptcy and restructuring practice areas, designed for a native digital experience.

To learn more, visit: https://know.wolterskluwerlr.com/LP=2615

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib
Director, Brand & Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: [email protected]

Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG49322&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-launches-bankruptcy-essentials-301337765.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG49322&Transmission_Id=202107201404PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG49322&DateId=20210720
