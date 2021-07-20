Logo
Ouster Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021 and will host a conference call that day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results.

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F3563829. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast, and later as a replay for at least 30 days on Ouster’s investor website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ouster.com.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through August 23, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the U.S., or (416) 621-4642 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 3563829.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are built to a super set of performance requirements flexible enough to span thousands of use cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. Ouster has over 500 customers across 50 countries with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720006104r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006104/en/

