Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Forms Colony Insurance

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Forms Colony Insurance

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”), the bank holding company for Colony Bank (the “Bank”), today announced it has agreed to acquire The Barnes Agency, an Allstate appointed consumer property and casualty insurance agency in Macon, GA. The transaction is expected to close August 1, 2021. In conjunction with the transaction, the Bank has formed a new subsidiary that will operate under the brand Colony Insurance, which will offer a suite of consumer insurance solutions as an Allstate appointed agency, and has named Jason Barnes as President of the subsidiary.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006161/en/

Jason_Barnes_Headshot.jpg

Jason Barnes named as President of newly-formed Colony Insurance, a subsidiary of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Providing the convenient option for our banking, mortgage and consumer lending customers to purchase insurance through their trusted advisors at Colony Insurance is a logical extension to our existing range of financial services and products,” said Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This expansion is in-line with our stated goal to diversify our revenue streams and increase non-interest income. Further, by providing enhanced technological improvements to The Barnes Agency as well as the potential for additional growth, we will improve the profitability of our branch network. The consumer agency business in the markets we serve will benefit from Colony’s proactive business development system and efficient operating model.”

Colony Insurance will be led by Jason Barnes. Prior to joining Colony, Barnes was the owner of The Barnes Agency for over seven years. Barnes has over 20 years of experience spanning the insurance and financial services industry, and has integrated insurance products and services in the banking sector. He has in-depth knowledge of the needs of consumers for insurance products as well as strong leadership skills. Barnes enjoys helping customers in all facets of consumer insurance.

Fountain continued, “Jason is an excellent fit to grow Colony Insurance and we welcome him to our team. Jason brings a deep understanding of our community’s insurance needs and will provide excellent leadership in developing our capabilities in this area. He also has experience working in a bank environment and integrating a range of products and services in a way that is seamless for the customer.”

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 29 locations throughout Georgia. The Homebuilder Finance Division helps the local construction industry with building and construction loans, and the Small Business Specialty Lending Division assists small businesses with government guaranteed loans. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on Facebook or on Twitter @colony_bank.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720006161r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006161/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment