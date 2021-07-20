Logo
Shift4 Payments Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4”) (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced that it intends to offer 1,791,818 shares of its Class A common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering (the “Primary Offering”). Certain entities associated with Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (the “selling stockholders”) also intend to offer 5,208,182 shares of Shift4’s Class A common stock for sale in the offering (the “Secondary Offering” and, together with the Primary Offering, the “Offering”). Shift4 also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of Shift4’s Class A common stock.

Shift4 intends to use its net proceeds from the Primary Offering to purchase LLC interests directly from Shift4 Payments, LLC at a price per unit equal to the public offering price per share of the Class A common stock in this offering less the underwriting discount and commissions. Shift4 Payments, LLC intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the sale of LLC interests to Shift4 for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions or investments. Shift4 will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse and Citigroup are serving as joint active bookrunners.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Offering will be made by means of a prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement only. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York NY 10282 (Tel: 1-866-471-2526, email to [email protected], from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560 (Tel: 800-221-1037 or email to [email protected]) or from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146 or email to: [email protected]).

Concurrently with the Offering, Shift4 is offering $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes (the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Shift4 also intends to grant the initial purchasers of that offering an option to purchase up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes. The offering of Notes is not contingent upon the Offering, and the Offering is not contingent upon the offering of Notes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Shift4 Payments:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720006196r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006196/en/

