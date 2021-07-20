Logo
AVANGRID Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

AVANGRID%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:AGR, Financial) posted its second quarter 2021 earnings release and presentation in the Investors section of the Company’s website. Interested parties can access using the following link: www.avangrid.com%2Fwps%2Fportal%2Favangrid%2FInvestors.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 beginning at 10:00 A.M. ET. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the Investors section of AVANGRID’s website at www.avangrid.com%2Fwps%2Fportal%2Favangrid%2FInvestors.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $39 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies – a list of America’s best corporate citizens – and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720006208r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006208/en/

