Bioasis Technologies Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants, Jeffrey Sprouse Appointed Preclinical Program Manager

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bioasis Technologies Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants, Jeffrey Sprouse Appointed Preclinical Program Manager

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSXV:BTI; BIOAF), (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3™ platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 1,367,606 common shares effective June 30, 2020 at a price of $0.38 per share to directors and officers of the Company and an investor relations consultant. All of the options expire five years from the date of the grant and are governed by the terms of the company’s stock option plan. The options are being issued as part of annual remuneration in lieu of cash compensation as the company prioritizes investment in partnership enhancing R&D.

The company also announced the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Sprouse PhD as Preclinical Program Manager. Dr. Sprouse brings over 20 years of drug discovery experience to his role at Bioasis. Trained as a neuropharmacologist, he has held leadership positions at top tier Pharma organizations, having served as the project lead for a variety of multi-disciplinary drug discovery programs at Pfizer and as the committee chair for early project development at Lundbeck. Since 2010, Dr. Sprouse has served as an industry consultant, managing all aspects of preclinical programs. Dr. Sprouse obtained his PhD at Cornell University Medical College and his postdoctoral training in the Department of Psychiatry at Yale University. He is author / co-inventor on over 60 scientific papers, book chapters, and patents.

Dr. Deborah Rathjen, Executive Chair of Bioasis, welcomed Dr. Sprouse to the Bioasis team, “We are delighted that Jeffrey has joined Bioasis at this pivotal time given his depth of experience in the Pharma industry and in executing preclinical proof of concept for a number of clinical candidates.”

Dr. Sprouse commented, “Bioasis has an exciting technology for BBB drug delivery, one of the key challenges in unlocking the potential of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of CNS disorders. This technology is coupled to an exciting pipeline addressing areas of unmet medical need. I am pleased to join Bioasis and I am looking forward to working with the team to reach key milestones.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.
Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board

Follow on:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

BTI-CRP

About Bioasis
Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3™ platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Contacts:

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board and CEO
[email protected]
203-533-7082

Investor Contact:
Graeme Dick
Colwell Capital Corp.
[email protected]
403-561-8989

ti?nf=ODI4Mzc2MCM0MzA1Nzc4IzIxOTkzNTc=
b0268fd5-f00d-41c2-9170-701a5d403a2a
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment