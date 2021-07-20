Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP+%28%26ldquo%3BScott%2BScott%26rdquo%3B%29, an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WDH) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Waterdrop American Depository Shares (“ADSs”), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or [email protected].

Waterdrop, which aspires to bring insurance and healthcare services to billions through technology, claims to be the largest independent third-party insurance platform in China.

On or about May 7, 2021, Waterdrop went public, raising approximate $360 million after issuing 30 million ADSs to the general public at $12 per ADS (the “IPO”).

According to news reports following the IPO, Waterdrop received pushback on its capital markets plan from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, which wanted the listing postponed, leading to an acceleration of the revision of relevant cybersecurity review rules now impacting the Company.

On July 19, 2021, the price of Waterdrop’s ADSs closed at $5.74 per ADS, or over 52% below its $12 IPO price.

