Open Lending to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation ( LPRO) (“Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Flynn, Chairman and CEO, Ross Jessup, President and COO, and Chuck Jehl, CFO. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13721622. The replay will be available until Tuesday, August 24, 2021. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending
Open Lending ( LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Contact information:

Investor Inquiries:
[email protected]

