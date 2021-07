Doximity to Release Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results on August 10, 2021

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) will announce financial results for its first quarter which ended June 30, 2021 after market close on August 10, 2021. Doximity will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company's Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com/ before the call and a webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better healthcare for their patients.

