Signify Health's Transition to Home Care Coordination Solution Launches in 50+ Hospitals Nationwide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Signify Health's Transition to Home Care Coordination Solution Launches in 50+ Hospitals Nationwide

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Signify+Health%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based care platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, has activated its Transition+to+Home solution in 50+ hospitals to provide Medicare patients with the clinical and social care support they need as they make the transition from the hospital to the home. The solution, designed to reduce the clinical and financial impacts of avoidable inpatient readmissions and unnecessary emergency department visits, is being used by some of the industry’s most visionary health systems and healthcare providers, including Ardent Health Services, Beaumont Health, Cape Fear Valley Health, and Premier Health.

Signify Health’s Transition to Home solution is designed to complement existing post-discharge care coordination strategies at hospitals, health systems, clinically-integrated networks (CINs), and accountable care organizations (ACOs). Through virtual and telephonic clinical and social care coordination, Signify Health employs an evidence-based, holistic clinical model that supports Medicare patients for 90 days following discharge from an acute care facility. Through this customizable and scalable model, Signify Health collaborates with patients and their care teams to improve quality of care and outcomes, and to ensure a high-touch patient experience that extends beyond the four walls of the facility.

“As large health systems and physician groups assume more risk, they are looking to better address those clinical and social gaps that exist outside the acute care setting, but that can have a significant impact on the health outcomes of their patients,” said Kyle Armbrester, Signify Health CEO. “We are delighted to activate our extensive capabilities of engaging patients in and around the home for our provider partners participating in episodes and other value-based programs. Facilitating a timely transition to the home and extending our partners’ reach beyond the hospital setting will enhance patient care experience, achieve better outcomes and improve financial performance."

Potentially avoidable hospital readmissions cost Medicare approximately+%2417+billion+per+year with hundreds of thousands of patients affected. Post-discharge barriers to recovery are responsible for many of these readmissions and encompass a broad range of issues such as social determinant of health gaps, multiple comorbidities, medication mismanagement, and poor care plan adherence.

An analysis of readmission results for 800,000 episodes of care managed by Signify Health under Medicare’s value-based bundled payment program (BPCI-A) shows that nearly 44% of all readmissions occur more than 30 days following discharge from the hospital. To address the risk of readmission during this critical phase, Signify Health's Transition to Home solution provides evidence-based clinical and social care coordination services to patients during the 90 days following discharge. The services offered include risk stratification, patient education, a social needs and behavioral health assessment, medication review, care plan reminders, PCP and specialist follow-up facilitation, coordination with acute care clinicians, and escalation and triage care pathways.

These services are performed by Signify Health’s interdisciplinary care team of clinical and social care coordinators, pharmacists, nurses and physicians, who maintain a regular cadence of contact with patients and providers to identify and address individual needs and act as an extension of the patient’s care team. Signify Health’s care team leverages proprietary technology and tools to coordinate care with the patient’s PCP, apply evidence-based care coordination interventions, and facilitate in-network utilization.

By applying motivational interviewing techniques that enable deeper conversations, Signify Health care coordinators typically identify between two and four social needs (such as food insecurity and lack of access to transportation) per patient and are able to address more than 50% of those needs.

“Signify Health’s evidence-based approach for our Transition to Home solution focuses on key drivers of unnecessary rehospitalizations,” said Marc Rothman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Signify Health. “Our clinical and social care professionals are trained to address patients’ needs regardless of their risk level, ensuring that provider care teams can focus on the highest-need cases. Ultimately, this offering was built to deliver on the most important metric of success: healthier, happier patients and empowered clinicians.”

Since launching the program on a pilot basis in 2021, Signify Health’s Transition to Home solution has grown rapidly and is now supporting patients in 10 states. Early results indicate strong consumer interest in telephonic post-discharge care coordination support, with upwards of 60% of patients reached engaging with the Signify Health care team and early analyses showing this engagement has a statistically significant effect on reducing rehospitalization rates.

To learn more about Signify Health’s Transition to Home solution, please visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.signifyhealth.com%2Fsolutions-episodes-of-care-transition-to-home or contact us at [email protected].

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005873r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005873/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment