Genpact Names Michael Weiner as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Current Chief Financial Officer Edward Fitzpatrick takes on role of senior client advisor

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that Michael Weiner has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Genpact, effective August 10, 2021. He will report to N.V. 'Tiger' Tyagarajan, Genpact's president and CEO.

Genpact_Logo.jpg

Weiner succeeds Edward Fitzpatrick, who has served as Genpact's Chief Financial Officer since 2014. Fitzpatrick will remain with the company as a Senior Vice President and Senior Client Advisor, reporting to Tyagarajan, and will assist in the transition.

Weiner most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of National General Holdings Corp.

"We are very excited to welcome Mike to Genpact. His deep experience in the finance function and his background in many large global corporations will be a strong addition to our leadership team," said 'Tiger' Tyagarajan, Genpact's president and CEO. "We expect Mike to make a significant contribution to the continued success of the company as we execute our strategic growth agenda and take Genpact to the next level."

"I want to thank Ed for partnering with me as our CFO these last seven years during which he has successfully led the finance organization to support our profitable growth strategy. During this period, we have achieved many milestones," Tyagarajan continued. "We are fortunate that he will remain with Genpact, working closely with Mike to ensure a seamless transition, and working in a client advisory role that will allow us to leverage Ed's extensive expertise as a CFO to benefit many of our strategic clients."

Weiner served as CFO and Treasurer for the last 10 years at National General Holdings Corp., which was acquired by The Allstate Corporation in January 2021. Prior to that, Weiner has worked with Ally Financial's GMAC Insurance unit, Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company, Citigroup, KPMG LLP, and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Hofstra University and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Adelphi University. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Contacts:


Media

Michael Schneider

+1 (217) 260-5041

[email protected]



Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA


+1 (203) 808-6725


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY49209&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-names-michael-weiner-as-chief-financial-officer-301337690.html

SOURCE Genpact

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY49209&Transmission_Id=202107201605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY49209&DateId=20210720
