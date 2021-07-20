Logo
Ardmore Shipping Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 20, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) ("Ardmore" or the "Company") today announced that the Company plans to announce its second quarter earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 and will host a conference call later in the day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call and slide presentation will also be broadcast live over the Internet.

Conference Call Details:

What:

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast



When:

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Where:

There are two ways to access the conference call:




Dial-in: 844-492-3728 (domestic) or 412-542-4189 (international)
Participants should reference "Ardmore Shipping"




Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure
a prompt start to the call.




To access the live webcast and presentation: www.ardmoreshipping.com.

If you are unable to participate at this time, an audio replay of the call will be available through August 3 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088. Enter the passcode 10158719 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website: www.ardmoreshipping.com.

About Ardmore Shipping Corporation:

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

Ardmore's core strategy is to continue to develop a modern, high-quality fleet of product and chemical tankers, build key long-term commercial relationships and maintain its cost advantage in assets, operations and overhead, while creating synergies and economies of scale as the company grows. Ardmore provides its services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters, and enjoys close working relationships with key commercial and technical management partners.

In February 2021, Ardmore announced its Energy Transition Plan ("ETP") focused on three key areas: transition technologies, transition projects, and sustainable (non-fossil fuel) cargos. The ETP is an extension of Ardmore's existing strategy, building on its core strengths of tanker chartering, shipping operations, technical and operational fuel efficiency improvements, technical management, construction supervision, project management, investment analysis, and ship finance. Ardmore has established Ardmore Ventures as Ardmore's holding company for existing and future potential investments related to the ETP, including its strategic hydrogen investments in Element 1 Corp. and the e1 Marine joint venture.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Mr. Leon Berman
The IGB Group
45 Broadway, Suite 1150
New York, NY 10006
Tel: 212-477-8438
Fax: 212-477-8636
Email: [email protected]

Or

Mr. Bryan Degnan
The IGB Group
Tel: 646-673-9701
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY49252&sd=2021-07-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardmore-shipping-announces-second-quarter-2021-conference-call-and-webcast-301337749.html

SOURCE Ardmore Shipping Corporation

