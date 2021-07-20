Logo
Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2021 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after the close of the financial markets. Company management will host a live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. IST to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business and financial update.

Audio webcast/conference call:
U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 353 7924
International Dial-In Number: +1 503 343 6056
Passcode: 7187077

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 10, 2021.

Replay U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 859 2056
Replay International Dial-In Number: +1 404 537 3406
Passcode: 7187077

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecules and biologics, and through cannabinoid science and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharma.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:




Investors:

Media:

Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.

Jacqueline Kirby

Vice President, Head, Investor Relations

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

[email protected]

[email protected]

Ireland, +353 1 634 3211

Ireland, +353 1 697 2141

U.S., +1 650 496 2717

U.S., +1 215 867 4910

Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF49329&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-report-2021-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-3-2021-301337769.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF49329&Transmission_Id=202107201615PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF49329&DateId=20210720
