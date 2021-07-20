Logo
IGT and Marker Trax Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate the Cashless Gaming Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Casino operators now have option to integrate Marker Trax into IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system's Resort Wallet module

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 20, 2021

LONDON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (

NYSE:IGT, Financial) announced today that it is fueling its leadership in cashless gaming technologies via a strategic partnership with Marker Trax, makers of an advanced digital casino marker system. This partnership will give IGT ADVANTAGE® casino management systems users the option to integrate Marker Trax technology into any variation of an IGT Resort Wallet deployment.

IGT_Logo.jpg

"The customer experience is the most important thing in this business and IGT shares that philosophy. Working together, we are able to streamline and enhance the customer's experience as they move across the casino floor," said Gary Ellis, Marker Trax Founder and CEO.

"Working with IGT to expand the market penetration of Marker Trax is an honor. This agreement with IGT reaffirms our company's commitment to offering the convenience and safety of Marker Trax to an expanded customer base," said Charlie Skinner, Marker Trax COO.

"In giving our customers the option to add Marker Trax's specialized technology into their IGT Resort Wallet-powered casino apps, IGT is delivering an even more versatile cashless payments ecosystem," said Ryan Reddy, IGT Senior Vice President Global Product Management for VLT, Systems and Payments. "With the demand for cashless gaming solutions at an all-time high, technology integrations like what we've agreed to with Marker Trax will help our customers offer multiple cashless technologies in an intuitive, convenient and safe manner."

When IGT ADVANTAGE, Resort Wallet and Marker Trax are concurrently deployed, patrons have the option to create safe and secure casino markers on their personal mobile device and to fund an IGT-enabled Cashless Wagering Account. Players can apply for a Marker Trax account either online or via a mobile app; qualified players are approved in less than five minutes. This collaboration enables both IGT and Marker Trax to maximize the opportunities of the fast-growing cashless segment while enhancing player convenience, record keeping, security, casino liquidity and more.

For more information on IGT's cashless gaming technologies visit igt.com/cashless. Follow IGT on Facebook at facebook.com/IGT or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt. For more information on Marker Trax visit markertrax.com.

About IGT
IGT (

NYSE:IGT, Financial) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

About Marker Trax
Marker Trax is a cashless, digital alternative to a casino marker. The product is the first of its kind to offer regulatory-compliant casino marker technology that takes the risk out of issuing advances. Developed and patented by the company's founder, Gary Ellis, in 2018, Marker Trax makes for a more efficient gaming experience for players. The application process allows players to be scored and given access to their markers in minutes. Marker Trax integrates into casino operating systems, allowing for easy start-up and player tracking. More information about Marker Trax can be found on the company's website at www.markertrax.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

favicon.png?sn=LA48507&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-and-marker-trax-form-strategic-partnership-to-elevate-the-cashless-gaming-experience-301337502.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA48507&Transmission_Id=202107201631PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA48507&DateId=20210720
