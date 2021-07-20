Bandwidth to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for their second quarter after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Bandwidth will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (877) 224-6304 for the U.S. or Canada, or (212) 231-2908 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday August 5, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 12, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 21995978. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging, and emergency services. Backed by the largest directly-connected network on the planet, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and is the first and only Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301337813.html

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.