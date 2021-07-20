Logo
Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.56, is payable Oct. 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Sept. 17, 2021.

albemarle_corporation_logo.jpg

About Albemarle Corporation
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

favicon.png?sn=PH49585&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-dividend-301337838.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH49585&Transmission_Id=202107201615PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH49585&DateId=20210720
